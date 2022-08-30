(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off warm with patchy fog and partly cloudy skies before afternoon and evening storms arrive.

Temperatures sit in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning as areas of patchy fog develop for the morning commute and bus stop. Winds are light but conditions feel muggy with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70.

Clouds will build briefly throughout the morning before making way for some sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as a cold front approaches from the north and west.

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front. Look for storms to first impact the mountains before tracking down to the Queen City by the evening commute and dinner time.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s as showers taper off. Temperatures won’t be drastically different on Wednesday behind today’s cold front but the mugginess will be drastically reduced.

This will allow for more comfortable mornings with hot and dry conditions throughout the rest of the work week.

Storm chances come back as we head into the weekend with highs peaking near normal in the upper 80s.

Today: Hot and Humid with Afternoon Storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Warm with Lingering Showers. Low: 68.