(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Morning showers taper off before high pressure ushers in a beautiful weekend.

Cloudy skies and lingering showers have actually locked in some warmth around the Queen City. Temperatures are in the 60s and 50s this morning making for a second day in a row with warmer conditions to start our day.

Rain will taper off early as clouds linger before making way for pockets of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be above normal, peaking in the upper 70s with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Skies will clear up overnight as temps dip into the mid to upper 40s. Look for High pressure to dominate and take over starting on Friday and heading into the weekend.

Friday will peak in the low 70s before this weekend warms up into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll have another cold front impact the Carolinas heading into Monday bringing rain chances back to the Queen City for the start of the workweek.

Much cooler air will settle in behind that cold front leading to highs in the 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s!

Looks like the chill is on the way!

Today: Lingering Showers with Clearing Skies! High: 78.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 47.