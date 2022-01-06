Ski Report

On the snow or in the air, a thrilling winter experience awaits at Hawksnest Resort.

Hawksnest is home to the East Coast’s largest snow tubing park for those who wish to play in the snow, and a special Snowbird Zipline Tour for those who want to fly through the air.

On the ground, the Hawksnest snow tubing park has four interconnected areas consisting of more than 30 tubing lanes. The lanes are 400 to 1,000 feet in length with two moving carpet lifts that continuously take tubers back to the top for more fun. The tubing park has 100% snowmaking and lighting on all lanes, providing the best possible conditions for the whole family.

