(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve got several inches of snow on the way to ski resorts in the North Carolina mountains this weekend.

Saturday will stay mostly dry and cool with highs reaching the lower 40s. The transition begins Saturday night as snow moves in around midnight.

The snow will keep falling Sunday. Some could be heavy at times.

The conditions will make for TOUGH traveling conditions, so make sure to plan ahead if you’re heading up the mountains Sunday.