(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A massive storm system moving across the country is expected to bring a blast of brutally cold air to the Carolinas over Christmas weekend.

Rain is likely Thursday as the front moves through, but could transition to snow Thursday night.

While not much snow is expected, temperatures will be downright frigid over the weekend.

Highs will barely make it out of the single digits.

If you plan to hit the slopes, prepare for extremely cold conditions.