Winter continues to hang on for its life with a frigid weekend ahead in our mountain counties.

A cold front Friday will bring mostly rain showers to the region. It could transition to snow late, but accumulation looks unlikely.

Highs Saturday will hover right around the freezing mark before plummeting into the teens at night.

Sunday’s high should stay below freezing with ample sunshine.

It looks like a beautiful weekend if you’re heading to the ski resorts still open.