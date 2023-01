(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s the weekend skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for! We’ve got fresh snow on the way.

A strong cold front that will likely bring storms through the mountains Thursday afternoon will usher in much colder air Friday.

As temperatures drop and winds pick up Friday, snow will start to accumulate in the higher elevations.

Snow showers should clear out Friday night making way for a mostly sunny weekend.

Remember to drive safely on potentially icy roads.