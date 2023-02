It’s already below freezing this Friday out on the western North Carolina ski slopes.

Conditions are looking cold, but beautiful as we head into the weekend.

A cold front that blew through Thursday dropped some fresh snow in the higher elevations.

The weekend looks to bring the chill through Sunday, allowing for plenty more snowmaking.

Enjoy the resorts!