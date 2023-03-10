(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After some tough, warm weeks in the mountains, resorts will finally see some wintry weather this weekend.

Will it be enough to make a dent in the struggling snow base? Probably not.

We’ve got rain in the forecast for Friday morning, with a slight chance of snow showers overnight.

Saturday stays sunny, windy and cold before our next storm system moves in.

Sunday brings chances for snow and freezing rain as highs peak in the 30s.

The cold weather could help with snowmaking efforts.