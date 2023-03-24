It’s not the best way to close out the ski season in North Carolina as near-record heat takes hold.

Most resorts have closed the slopes for the season as temps climb into the 70s Friday afternoon.

Strong storms are possible Saturday as a cold front pushes through, but don’t expect colder temperatures behind it.

We stay above freezing for the foreseeable future.

It’s time to put away the ski equipment and break out the shorts!