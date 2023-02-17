It’s shaping up to be a pleasant President’s Day weekend for ski lovers in the Carolinas.
Snow showers will taper off Friday evening, leading to a cold night in the high elevations. This should provide a good chance for more snowmaking.
Saturday and Sunday look cool and sunny with highs in the 40s.
Some clouds return for Monday but it will stay dry.