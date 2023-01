(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s cool and sunny in the higher elevations to kick off the weekend.

Clear skies stick around Saturday before rain arrives overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be a doozy with rain mixed with snow and freezing rain possible in the morning and then a washout for the rest of the day.

The rain will taper off Sunday night, allowing for some potential snow on the back end of the storm system.

