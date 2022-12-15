(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a soggy Thursday on the slopes, but the winter glory will strike back with a vengeance this weekend!

Lows are set to dip into freezing temperatures Thursday night and barely climb out of them through the weekend.

We’re looking at highs in the low-to-mid 30s through Saturday, and even in the 20s on Saturday.

A few flurries and prime snow-making weather is just what the ski doctor ordered.