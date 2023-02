February has felt more like May across much of the Carolinas this week.

The run of warm weather will culminate in a rainy weekend that might make ski conditions even worse.

Saturday looks to be the wettest and chilliest day of the weekend with highs only making it to the mid-40s.

Warmer conditions return next week as the spring-like pattern continues.