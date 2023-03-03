(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s been another warm week, with temperatures closer to what they should be in late May than early March.

We won’t get any relief Friday as a powerful storm system brings rain and potentially severe weather to the mountains.

The skies will clear out behind the cold front, with temperatures cooling slightly. But look out for the wind on Saturday.

Low temps look to stay mostly above the freezing mark for much of the extended forecast.

If you can get out to a resort this weekend, enjoy the ski season while it lasts.