(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a week it has been for ski resorts in the North Carolina mountains as freezing temps allowed for plenty of snowmaking.

Snow bases are looking strong across most resorts.

However, the end of 2022 will usher in warmer temperatures and some rain chances to put a damper on the weekend.

Still, things are looking good overall as the ski season continues.