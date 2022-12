(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s been a dreadful week for skiing with temperatures well above freezing and rain in the forecast for much of this week.

Showers are likely Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday night.

A cold front brings much cooler conditions over the weekend which should aid in snowmaking.

Better weather is on the way if you’re preparing to strap on the ski boots.