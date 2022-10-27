(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure builds out of the north Thursday keeping us dry heading into the weekend before rain chances return for Halloween.

Clear skies overnight have given us a chilly start to the day with temperatures hovering in the 40s and 30s. While we run a bit colder than Wednesday morning, Thursday will peak right around normal for this time of year.

Look to see highs reach 70 degrees this afternoon under partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching as fast as 20 miles per hour.

60s will take hold as we finish off the workweek and head into the weekend. Clouds will also build through Saturday before a low pressure system from the Gulf States delivers rain late Sunday into Monday.

Halloween looks wet right now with rain likely courtesy of that previously mentioned low pressure system. We might break up those showers in time for trick or treating but will have to get a better look at the forecast as Monday gets closer.

Wet weather tapers off on Tuesday with low 70s settling in through Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild! High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 47.