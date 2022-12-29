(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High Pressure continues to influence our forecast delivering clear skies and cold temps to kick off this Thursday.

Overnight lows have dipped into the low 30s and upper 20s which falls slightly below normal for this time of year. Winds are light and visibility is good so only a little warm-up is needed before heading out the door this morning.

Skies will host an abundant amount of sunshine as we warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest between three and eight miles per hour which will assist in ushering in those warmer conditions.

Tonight gets cold yet again, reaching the upper 30s. Cloud will gradually build on Friday with near 60 degrees on tap to finish off the work week. Rain Chances arrive for the last day of 2022 as a Low Pressure System approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.

Look to see periods of Moderate to Heavy rain throughout the day on Saturday before showers taper off before the Ball Drops at midnight. We’ll ring in the New Year with mid-50s, mostly cloudy skies, and light winds.

Sunday Kicks off the New Year warm with temperatures in the mid-60s. We’ll continue to usher in well above-normal temperatures through the start of next week as rain chances increase Tuesday & Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 37.