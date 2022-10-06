(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our warming trend continues with temperatures starting to aim at the 80s!

Thursday will be slightly warmer to start but still cool. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with clear skies and light winds. Today warms up as sunshine continues to dominate!

Highs will make a run for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with winds shifting out of the west southwest. Tonight will be cool yet again as lows dip into the low 50s overnight.

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, likely reaching the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front approaching from the north will arrive late Friday and usher in some cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry but temperatures will be limited to the low 70s. Overnight lows will be chilly with 40s likely for the Queen City while our mountain counties dip into the 30s.

This has the potential to deliver frost conditions to some of our higher elevations for the first time this season.

The tropics are still worth keeping an eye on as Tropical Depression 12 continues to churn in the Atlantic. While I don’t expect it to impact land we are watching a second area of development which can become our next named system as it tracks west toward Central America.

Impacts for the continental US and in the Carolinas look non-existent at this time.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 79.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 51.