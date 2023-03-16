(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High Pressure continues to dominate this morning with mostly clear skies leading to yet another cold start. 30s & 20s kick off this Thursday with relatively light winds. As high pressure leaks off the Atlantic coast, winds will shift out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

This morning’s Freeze Warning will last until about 11a.m. before we thaw out throughout the day.

Thursday will peak near normal if not slightly above normal with mid-to-upper 60s on deck. Look for mostly sunny skies to linger before clouds build a bit late in the afternoon and evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 40s heading into Friday.

St. Patrick’s Day looks cloudy and rainy to end the work week as an approaching cold front crosses the Carolinas Friday evening. Look for spotty showers at first before a more organized line of showers and heavy rain arrive late in the day.

Friday night into Saturday will hold on to scattered showers as lows dip into the mid-40s. Much cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend with Saturday peaking in the upper 50s. Overnight lows below freezing return for Saturday night & Sunday night.

We’ll be below normal in terms of temperatures through Monday of Next week which is also the official start of spring. Low rain chances return by Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 66.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 47.