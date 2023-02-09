(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday morning temperatures are more reflective of normal highs for this time of year with low to mid-50s locked in across the Carolinas. Winds are light to start but will pick up as the day goes on.

Look for highs to peak well above normal this afternoon touching 70 degrees by 3 p.m.! Winds will be breezy today coming out of the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Hold on to your hats because wind gusts will reach as fast as 28 miles per hour at times.

We’ll be cloudy throughout the day with a slight chance of a passing light shower south of I-85. Tonight will be cool, only dipping into the upper 50s.

Friday hit the low 60s with rain moving in late in the day. Intermittent showers will linger into Saturday as a low pressure system tracks south of the Carolinas throughout the weekend.

This will play into a complex forecast for Sunday as cold air funnels in from the north and moisture rolls in from the east. The two will clash over the Carolinas and deliver rain, freezing rain and snow. There is a lot of room for error as a small shift in temperatures, storm track, or timing can lead to drastically different experiences.

As of this morning, I’m thinking Sunday brings a cold rain to the queen city with highs peaking in the mid-40s. Our mountain counties and foothills however will likely see more in the way of snow along with far western North Carolinas.

We can expect significant snow totals for the higher elevations and potential school delays for Monday morning. Temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s by Valentine’s Day.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Warm. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool! Low: 57.