(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It certainly feels like Groundhog Day with yet another morning with scattered showers and patchy fog. Temperatures are cooler this morning, dipping into the 40s and 30s.

Winds are light and variable as rain continues to be moderate to light. The stalled out front to our south will sag even more bringing moderate to heavy rain to the Carolinas this afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be chilly, wet, and cloudy as highs make a run for the upper 40s. The heaviest rain will likely move in after 2 p.m. and taper off overnight heading into Friday.

Thursday night into Friday will dip into the upper 30s before rebounding back to near 50 degrees to finish off the work week. We’ll see the return of sunshine as much cooler temperatures funnel into the Queen City.

Friday night will be FRIGID dipping into the 20s and teens by early Saturday morning. The blast of cold will keep us in the 40s throughout the day on Saturday despite mostly sunny skies. Look for highs to reach the mid-50s on Sunday with clouds increasing just a bit as a low pressure system churns off of the Carolina coast.

Next week will see a warm-up with mid to upper 60s on tap!

Today: Chilly and Cloudy with Moderate to Heavy Rain. High: 47.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cold with Lingering Rain. Low: 39.