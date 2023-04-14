(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Friday!

Off-and-on scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours before clearing out for Saturday. Temperatures will move back up to the 80-degree mark tomorrow afternoon along with elevated humidity.

Sunday, an afternoon cold front will bring another round of showers with cooler and more comfortable conditions heading into next week. High temperatures Monday will be in the low-to-mid-70s with refreshing humidity levels.

Temperatures will build each day of next week along with sunny skies with 80s likely by Wednesday. The good news is that the humidity will stay low until the end of the week.

Rain chances after Sunday look limited with only a small chance of showers next Thursday.