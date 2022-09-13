(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Things will be much quieter for the rest of the week after High pressure takes control.

Tuesday starts off cooler than Monday with temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 50s to the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy this morning but will host more sunshine this afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs peaking in the mid-80s around the Queen City. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday night will be refreshing, to say the least. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop significantly overnight, dipping into the upper 50s by early Wednesday morning!

We’ll see the sunshine continue through mid-week with Wednesday peaking in the low 80s. We’ll keep low to mid-80s locked in through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Upper 80s will return Monday of next week.

The Tropics are still in a bit of a lull, with all named storms now a thing of the past. The two current disturbances in the Central and Eastern Atlantic only hold a low chance of development over the next five days.

We’ll be keeping an eye on things in the Tropics and close to home all week long.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Cool, Clear, & Refreshing. Low: 58.