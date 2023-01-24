(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are much colder and clearer to start this morning with mid to upper 20s taking hold to start this Tuesday. Winds are relatively light so clear skies and light winds have successfully given us a frigid start to the day.

Sunny skies will warm us up into the mid-50s today as winds stay light out of the southwest. Tuesday will be a pleasant treat, peaking slightly above normal before wet weather impacts our Wednesday.

A low-pressure system will track east from Texas towards New England, dumping rain across the Deep South and into the Carolinas as Wednesday approaches.

Look for heavy rain to arrive Wednesday morning while many folks will be heading out the door for work. Instability will peak late in the day but heavy rain and isolated storms will mainly be focused towards the morning and early afternoon.

Storms can bring the potential of damaging winds and some localized flooding but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Charlotte will be under a Marginal risk for Severe Weather while areas just east of the Queen City will be under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather.

We’ll be dry and cool heading into the second half of the work week with highs limited to the low 50s and upper 40s. The weekend starts off dry but another low-pressure system may deliver rain to the Carolinas once again Sunday heading into Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 56.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Low: 38.