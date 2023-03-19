CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – BRRR!! Winter makes a comeback today on its last official full day!

After a freezing start, it stays chilly today. Despite bright blue skies, temperatures struggle to hit 50 degrees.

Clear skies, light winds, and cold air make for another freezing cold night tonight.

FREEZE WARNING takes effect again tonight with lows in the upper 20s expected. Cold air is settling in, putting early blooming plants and crops as risk. Cover them up or take them in to avoid damage!

Expect chilly sunshine again Monday, highs only climb into the low to middle 50s, staying 10 degrees below average.

FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Tuesday morning as an early heads up for another night of freezing temperatures.

The cold snap is brief, we are back in the 60s by Tuesday, even upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

A few showers possible later in the week ahead of a cold front next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, chilly High: 51.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT/ FREEZE WARNING: Tonight: Mostly clear, frost & freeze. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 54.