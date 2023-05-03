(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a rinse wash and repeat type of forecast heading into this Wednesday. Sunny skies, breezy winds, and upper 60s take hold yet again this afternoon.

Skies are mostly clear to start the day with overnight lows sitting in the 40s around the Queen City. Winds are relatively light but will be breezy throughout the day. Look for west-southwest winds to be between 10 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 30 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday will be mild with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Look for partly cloudy skies to linger through mid-week before overnight lows fall into the low 40s this evening.

Thursday & Friday will warm up briefly with low 70s turning for the second half of the workweek. Rain will move in late Friday and last into Saturday with light to moderate rain starting the weekend.

We’ll finish off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and upper 60s on Sunday as showers taper off early in the day. Upper 70s and low 80s return heading into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 42.