(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday is cooler to start than Sunday with windy conditions on tap.

Temperatures are sitting in the 40s around the Queen City and 30s in the mountains under mostly clear skies.

We’ll usher in some good sunshine to start the week but look for winds to pick up this afternoon out of the west-southwest. Winds will be sustained between 8 to 18 miles per hour with wind gusts upwards of 29 miles per hour at times.

Monday will be breezy and mild with highs peaking in the upper 60s. We’ll stay dry for the most part with partly cloudy skies mixing in throughout the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s overnight. Tuesday will be sunny and mild yet again with highs hitting about 70 degrees during the day. Much of the work week will host slightly below normal temperatures with upper 60s and low 70s lingering through the second half of the week.

Be on the lookout for showers to return heading into Saturday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low: 43.