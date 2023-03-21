(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at a cold morning yet again Tuesday with 30s and 20s taking over the Carolinas. Lows have dipped below freezing in many locations so look to see another Freeze Warning in effect throughout the morning until 10 a.m.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the day as High Pressure continues to influence the forecast. Highs will make a run for the low 60s falling just below normal for this time of year.

Winds will be relatively light out of the east-southeast between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clouds will build overnight as lows dip into the low 40s heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday will peak near 60 degrees with a chance of a passing afternoon shower. Showers will be spotty in nature before tapering off throughout the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night into Thursday will dip into the upper 40s before much warmer temperatures arrive for the second half of the workweek.

Thursday will hit the upper 70s while Friday hit the low 80s to end the workweek. Rain chances return Saturday with 70s lingering through early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 63.

Tonight: Chilly With Clouds Building. Low: 41.