(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure builds this morning as clear skies lead to a cold and chilly start. Low to mid-30s have taken a hold of the Queen City with light winds mainly out of the west.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine as mild conditions take hold. Look for highs to peak in the mid-60s which will run almost 10 degrees above the normal high of 56 degrees. We’ll continue to warm up gradually throughout the week with upper 60s lasting through mid-week.

Overnight lows will be chilly, dipping into the 30s and 40s overnight this week. We’ll be watching as a low pressure system develops mid-week and tracks toward the northeast. The resulting cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday, likely delivering a good amount of rainfall to finish off the week.

We will be cold behind the front with Friday night dipping into the upper 20s for Charlotte! We can see a bit of snow for our western-facing slopes and the higher elevations on the back end of this system as well.

Saturday & Sunday will be dry and cool with low 50s to start the weekend and low 60s returning by Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear & Cold! Low: 37.