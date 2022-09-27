(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re quiet across the Carolinas this morning as temperatures hover in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as highs approach the upper 70s.

This will fall just shy of the normal high of 80 degrees we typically see this time of year. Winds will be light today out of the Northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be COOL for Wednesday, only peaking near 70 degrees. Look for sunny skies to last through mid-week while we keep temps below normal heading into the second half of the workweek.

Thursday into Friday will see increasing cloud cover as moisture from Hurricane Ian pushes into the Carolinas. This will deliver heavy downpours, flood concerns, and gusty winds for the Queen City Friday night into much of Saturday.

I expect the rain to taper off as we head into Sunday.

In terms of Hurricane Ian, the latest update has the storm maintaining Category 3 status as it tracks over western Cuba and into the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Ian made landfall early this morning at 4:30 AM just southwest of La Coloma, Cuba.

Ian is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it tracks through the Gulf of Mexico and sets its sight towards the west coast of Florida. Currently, Ian looks like it will make landfall just south of Tampa sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3.

Tampa and Sarasota can expect a significant storm surge, heavy downpours, and dangerous flooding as a result of Ian. In the long term, Ian looks to make its way through southern Georgia and dump rainfall all across the southeast.

Be sure to review and implement those inclement weather plans as Ian approached Florida and The Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We will be sure to follow it all week long!

Today: Nice & Sunny! High: 77.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 48.