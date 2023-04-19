(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We just keep getting spoiled!

Wednesday will host more sunshine and warm temperatures after starting off in the 50s and 40s. Winds are calm but will pick up out of the southwest through the afternoon.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, keeping skies clear & sunny as highs approach the mid-80s throughout the day. We’ll stay dry and warm through the rest of the week with 80s locked in through Friday.

A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing showers and scattered storms to the Carolinas on Saturday. Look for some pockets of heavy rain to set up briefly late Saturday heading into Sunday.

Temperatures will go from the mid-70s to the upper 60s this weekend as cooler temperatures funnel in.

We’ll start early next week with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 54.