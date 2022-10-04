(PINPOINT WEATHER) — This week’s warming trend will continue but not without a few chilly mornings.

Temperatures are sitting in the 40s this Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Be sure to grab the light jackets and sweatshirts before heading out. You will feel that chill as you get the day started!

Winds will pick up and shift out of the southwest throughout the day blowing between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Highs will be slightly warmer than Monday but still below normal, reaching the low 70s this afternoon.

We’ll likely have another chilly night with temperatures set to dip into the 40s yet again. Wednesday will reach the mid-70s as sunshine takes hold for the rest of the workweek.

Thursday & Friday will usher in upper 70s and low 80s to end the workweek as a cold approaches from the north. This will be a dry cold front and won’t bring much in the way of rain chances but temperatures will be cooler heading into the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be limited to the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm up slightly heading into early next week.

Today: Sunny & Mild! High: 73.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 47.