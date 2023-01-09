(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a Foggy start to the day, sunny skies will dominate as highs make a run for the mid-50s.

Monday will start the work week off with a Dense Fog Advisory for the Queen City and surrounding areas. We can see less than a quarter mile visibility in some spots so be sure to take it slow on the roadways!

Temperature-wise, we start off cooler than Sunday morning with mid to upper 30s locked in. Morning fog will burn off quickly as winds pick up out of the north-northwest. Skies will open up to abundant sunshine late morning into the afternoon.

Monday will peak in the mid-50s with a bit of a breeze gusting up to 18 miles per hour out of the southwest. High pressure will build into the Carolinas helping to keep us dry through mid-week.

Tonight dips into the low 30s before rebounding into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. We’ll see a gradual warming trend through mid-week before a cold front ushers in rain chances for Thursday.

The blast of cold air on the back end of this front may have the potential of giving us some snow for the western-facing slopes heading into Friday. This can give us a light dusting for the higher elevations to finish off the work week!

Conditions look cool, sunny and dry this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 55.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 32.