(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re chilly and foggy to start this Monday but sunshine is set to return!

This morning will be in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be relatively light as the patchy fog burns off early. Look for Monday to be mostly sunny and seasonable with temperatures peaking in the mid-50s.

The return of sunshine will come with a big swing in temperatures as Monday night users in clear skies and cold conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s making for a cold start to Tuesday morning.

Below normal temps settle in through mid-week as Tuesday sits in the low 50s and Wednesday peaks in the upper 40s. A cold front will usher in rain chances which can bring heavy downpours to the Queen City.

Showers will likely start Wednesday afternoon and evening with some of the heaviest rain arriving overnight into Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain can linger through Thursday morning before wet weather tapers off throughout the day.

We’ll be cool and dry to finish off the work week with upper 40s taking hold as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 33.