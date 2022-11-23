(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure takes control today ushering plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures.

We start off warmer than Tuesday with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Partly cloudy skies will make way for sunshine throughout the morning before highs make a run for the mid-60s this afternoon.

Winds will be light out of the north between 3 and 6 miles per hour. Clouds will increase as we head into Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Turkey Day looks pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will build late in the day as a low pressure system approaches from the Gulf States and delivers rain for Black Friday.

Rain likely arrives early in the day and lasts through the afternoon. We can see another round of wet weather come into play on Saturday and linger into the evening.

Sunday may start off a bit rainy but dry up in time for the Panthers Game. We’re looking dry and seasonable to start next week.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High: 66.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 40.