(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures aren’t too far off from where there were Wednesday to start the day but conditions will be much more enjoyable as we head to the afternoon.

Thursday starts off in the 30s and 40s with relatively light winds but a breezy afternoon is on tap. We’ll climb into the mid-50s under plenty of sunshine as winds pick up out of the west. Look for winds to be sustained between 8 to 13 miles per hour with gusts reaching as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Thursday night will get COLD as lows dip into the upper 20s for the Queen City and even low 20s for our mountains. Friday will be cool, only peaking in the upper 40s to finish off the workweek before this weekend rebounds back into the mid-50s.

We’ll be watching a low pressure system tracking out of the Gulf of Mexico which will bring rain to the Queen City Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

This will likely kick off an active pattern that will keep intermittent rain chances over the Carolinas through Wednesday of next week.

Today: Cool, Sunny, & Breezy. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 29.