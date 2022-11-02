(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re cool and cloudy to kick off this Wednesday before a warm afternoon returns.

Temperatures have dipped into the 50s overnight as partly to mostly cloudy skies roll into the Carolinas. Winds will be light throughout the morning out of the northwest before shifting out of the East Northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will mix with pockets of sunshine today as highs make a run for the low 70s. This will be slightly above normal for this time of year. Typically early November only reaches the upper 60s.

High pressure will dominate for the rest of the week ushering in sunshine and low 70s for Thursday & Friday. Skies will be clear with plenty of sunshine before clouds return this weekend.

Look to see scattered rain chances return for Saturday & Sunday while highs push into the mid-70s! The warm weekend and moisture will leak into early next week.

When it comes to the Tropics, Lisa will likely make landfall near Belize this afternoon as a weak Category 1 Hurricane or strong Tropical Storm. Lisa will quickly dissipate over southern Mexico as it tracks over land.

Tropical Storm Martin is forecasted to intensify into a Hurricane before tracking further into the Northern Atlantic. Right now it doesn’t look to have any significant impacts on land.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season will continue until the end of the month.

Today: Warm & cloudy! High: 71.

Tonight: Cool With Clearing Skies. Low: 53.