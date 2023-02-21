(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are warmer yet again this morning as temperatures hover in the 50s and 40s around the Carolinas. Winds are light but will pick up throughout the day. Light scattered showers will taper off early making way for some sunshine this afternoon.

Tuesday will be warm, climbing into the upper 70s under a mix of sun & clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts will reach as fast as 28 miles per hour at times.

The warm-up will continue this week with upper 70s returning on Wednesday after dipping into the mid-50s overnight. Thursday is the day we will likely break a record with low 80s on tap. The current record is 79 degrees which was set back in 2018.

After Thursday, we cool off only peaking in the upper 60s to finish out the week. (Only being relatively speaking of course.) We’ll dip below normal on Saturday as highs only hit the low 50s with scattered showers arriving for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will finish off the weekend in the upper 60s with a few lingering showers. We’ll hold on to the warmth heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 77.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy! Low: 55.