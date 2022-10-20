(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold yet again this Thursday morning as overnight lows dip into the 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-60s. Winds will mainly flow out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour with high pressure leaking just off the Carolina coast.

Temperatures will gradually rebound back into the 70s as the weekend approaches with overnight lows going from the 30s to the 40s. This will keep us seasonable and dry throughout the weekend before mid-70s take hold early next week.

We’ll likely stay dry until a cold front brings our next chance of rain by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Cool & Clear! High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 35.