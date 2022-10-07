(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish off the workweek with a cool start and warm finish.

Temperatures are slightly warmer but still sitting in the 50s and 40s this morning under mostly clear skies. Highs will be above normal with plenty of sunshine and low 80s taking hold.

Winds will be light today between 3 and 8 miles per hour. An approaching cold front will usher in partly cloudy skies and much cooler conditions for the weekend.

Saturday will be limited to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Normally we peak in the mid-70s this time of year. Sunday will struggle to reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will be in the 40s and 30s bringing a chance for our first frost for some of our mountain counties.

The 70s will return next week as we gradually rebound closer to seasonable conditions. Rain chances will stay limited until Thursday of next week.

Today: Sunny & Very Warm! High: 82.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 55.