(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are off to a chilly and cool start this Monday before 70s roll in for the afternoon.

30s and 40s have taken a hold of the Carolinas to start the day as clouds begin to build from the west. Winds are relatively light and will continue to flow out of the southwest throughout the day between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday will peak above normal, reaching the low to mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s before we rebound back into the upper 70s for Tuesday.

A mostly dry cold front will cross the Carolinas on Tuesday which will usher in some cooler temperatures for Wednesday and the second half of the work week. Look for Wednesday to peak in the low 60s as clouds build heading into Thursday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonable peaking at about 61 degrees around the Queen City. Look for rain chances to return as we finish off the work week on Friday and highs below normal, only hitting the mid-50s.

Saturday looks mostly dry, and mild while Sunday dips back into the mid-50s and hosts a few rain chances to finish off the weekend.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 54.