(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is off to a foggy start with limited visibility impacting your morning commute. We have a dense fog advisory in effect for much of the Queen City and surrounding areas until 11 a.m. with under a quarter mile visibility possible.

Temperatures are in the 50s and 40s this morning but will warm up drastically as winds out of the southwest pick up throughout the day. Winds will be breezy between 5 and 15 miles per hour and gust as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Highs will be well above normal today, peaking in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be mild overnight with lows dipping into the low 60s before rebounding into the mid-80s to finish off the workweek.

Saturday will see an approaching cold front that will deliver morning showers and the potential for an isolated storm. The good news is that we should dry out by late Saturday in time for the Charlotte FC game!

Both Saturday and Sunday will sit in the 70s despite the cold front rushing through. Sunday provides a break in the rain chances before another low pressure system kicks moisture back into the area on Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Early next week will gradually cool back down into the 60s as rain chances ramp up Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.

Today: Morning Fog with a Warm and Sunny Afternoon. High: 77.

Tonight: Chilly With Partly Cloudy Skies. Low: 60.