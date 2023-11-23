CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is a happy holiday weather forecast!

Temps will near 60 around the Queen City and mainly sunshine is expected throughout the day on Thursday. There will be barely any wind chill and conditions will remain dry.

Another front moves through Friday with some extra clouds and possibly some sprinkles. The weekend is chilly and breezy, with highs only in the low and mid 50s.

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny and cool. High 60.