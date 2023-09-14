CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are quiet and calm Thursday morning as high pressure builds behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures have dipped into the 60s and 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds are light but will pick up as a cold front tracks south of the Queen City.

High temperatures will run for the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds ahead. We’ll likely feature more sunshine late in the day than cloud cover. Winds pick up from the North Northeast, hitting between 8 and 11 miles per hour.

Wind gusts can be as fast as 18 miles per hour at times.

Overnight lows will be cool and even chilly for some as we dip into the 50s overnight heading into Friday. We finish the work week with upper 70s and sunny skies as our taste of fall leaks into the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, peaking in the low 80s throughout the day. Look to see an approaching cold front deliver the return of showers and storms heading into Sunday.

Low 80s will finish off the weekend as we dry out by Monday. Low 80s and sunny skies will take over for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a light breeze. High: 81.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 59.