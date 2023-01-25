(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as showers and storms move in this Wednesday morning.

Look for rain to be moderate to heavy this morning, likely impacts your morning commute. Winds start off relatively light but pick up throughout the day. Pockets of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible as winds pick up out of the southeast.

Wednesday will be cool, rainy, and breezy as highs peak near 60 degrees and winds pick up to about 15 to 20 miles per hour. Wind gusts can reach as fast as 35 miles per hour at times.

Showers and storms will linger through the afternoon and into the evening, likely causing some pooling and ponding on roadways. A marginal risk for severe weather will include areas just east of the Queen City while a slight risk for severe weather stretches even further east and south towards the outer banks and coast.

The main threat from today’s severe risk will be the potential for damaging winds and some localized flooding. The chance of a brief and weak isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well given the wind profiles associated with today’s system.

Tonight will dry out as lows dip into the upper 30s. Thursday will usher in more sunshine with seasonable conditions. Highs will reach the low 50s throughout the day. Friday will be cooler still, finishing off the work week with highs in the upper 40s.

We’ll be sunny and cool to start the weekend before another low pressure system brings rain chances back to the Carolinas Sunday into Monday of next week.

Today: Wet, Rainy, Cool, & Breezy. High: 60.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 38.