(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Friday is a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY.

We finish off the workweek with low 70s on tap with afternoon and evening storms likely packing a punch.

Patchy fog will start the day with temperatures sitting in the 40s & 50s. Light to moderate rain has pushed north with a warm front towards our mountain counties but we will hold on to spotty rain through the day.

Highs will peak in the low 70s today as instability builds over parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, & the Carolinas. We’ll see an enhanced risk for severe weather to our west over central Kentucky & Tennessee. The slightly lower risk level of a Slight Risk will be over the Queen City.

Look for a line of storms to track east ahead of an approaching cold front likely delivering damaging winds and heavy rain to the Carolinas this afternoon and evening. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either, so be sure to stay extra vigilant between 4 & 9 p.m. this evening.

Winds will be a major issue not just with these storms, but afterward heading into the weekend. Especially for our mountain counties. A high wind warning will be in effect Friday through Saturday afternoon as sustained winds can be as fast as 30 miles per hour and wind gusts as fast as 60 miles per hour at times.

Friday night into Saturday will clear out as lows dip into the low 50s. The weekend will be slightly cooler behind Friday’s cold front, only peaking in the upper 60s but still running about 8 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll be dry through the start of next week with 70s returning by Monday.

Today: Morning Showers with Possible Severe Storms for This Afternoon & Evening. High: 72.

Tonight: Breezy With Clearing Skies. Low: 53.