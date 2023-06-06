CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday starts off mild with 60s taking a hold early this morning.

Patchy fog has developed along the I-40 corridor and will linger through the early morning hours before clearing out.

We can see a bit of a haze in the air as smoke from the wildfires in Quebec pushes into the Carolinas. Highs will approach the mid-80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies as a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Anyone with heart or lung disease is urged to limit outdoor activities as well as children and elderly limit their time outdoors. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest throughout the afternoon between 3 and 7 miles per hour.

Rain and storm chances today will be focused toward the west & south with a Marginal Risk for severe weather staying to our south. Wednesday will usher more in the way of rain & storm chances a as cold front dips south throughout the day.

After hitting the mid-80s on Wednesday, Thursday will only peak in the upper 70s. Showers taper off as we finish off the work week slightly below normal. Friday will hit the low 80s with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s before starting the weekend.

Saturday will be near normal & sunny to start the weekend with highs in the mid-80s before storms return Sunday heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 61.