(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Light rain and mist have tapered off overnight with mostly cloudy skies lingering along the I-85 corridor. Temperatures have dipped into the 50s around the Queen City while mountain counties sit in the 30s.

Be on the lookout for patchy frost this morning in the mountains.

Wednesday will see a few peaks of sun before clouds increase throughout the morning. Look for winds to come out of the north-northeast between 3 and 7 miles per hour.

Highs will make a run for the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. Be sure to look out for raindrops between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Rain should be tapering off this evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s before rebounding into the low 70s for Thursday. We’ll keep the mix of sun & clouds coming before the heaviest rain arrives on Friday.

Be on the lookout for heavy rain and isolated storms early in the day Friday before lingering into the afternoon. We’ll be dry heading into the weekend with a big warm-up heading into Saturday.

Saturday will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before a cold front brings another round of rain & storms for Sunday into Monday.

We’ll be dry and warm by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Scattered Showers. High: 67.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 53.